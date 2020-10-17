Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $108.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $108.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.67 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.26. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $115.11.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $29.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 18,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $1,666,740.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,273,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,034,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $25,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 632,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,731,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 475,173 shares of company stock worth $45,764,995. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 10.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,382,000 after purchasing an additional 190,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 49.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 985,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,049,000 after purchasing an additional 326,183 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 801,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,227,000 after acquiring an additional 43,316 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 83.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,804,000 after acquiring an additional 143,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 57,119 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

