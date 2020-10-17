Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) SVP Sells $903,660.93 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 21,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $903,660.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 155,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,562,284.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE GO opened at $41.41 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.11 and a 52 week high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.65.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 24.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $85,000.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.