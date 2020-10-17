Hammerson (LON:HMSO) PT Lowered to GBX 30 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Panmure Gordon cut shares of Hammerson to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hammerson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 107.17 ($1.40).

HMSO opened at GBX 16.38 ($0.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.95, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.30 million and a P/E ratio of -0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 64.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 71.81. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 14.05 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 162.65 ($2.13).

In other news, insider Desmond (Des) de Beer bought 300,000 shares of Hammerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £156,000 ($203,815.00).

Hammerson

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

