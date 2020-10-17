HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s (HRGLY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Liberum Capital raised shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.00.

HRGLY opened at $41.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 1.25. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.098 per share. This is a positive change from HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.68%.

About HARGREAVES LANS/ADR

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

