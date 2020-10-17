Head to Head Analysis: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) versus Its Competitors

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELOX) is one of 40 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -144.83% -86.63% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Competitors -58.02% -6.41% -3.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Competitors 219 982 1846 88 2.58

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential downside of 3.78%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its share price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 5.23, suggesting that their average share price is 423% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -$50.87 million -2.09 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.40 billion $67.03 million 10.38

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals rivals beat Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

