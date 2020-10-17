Head-To-Head Comparison: AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) and Dalrada Financial (NYSE:DFCO)

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) and Dalrada Financial (OTCMKTS:DFCO) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

99.0% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of AMN Healthcare Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Dalrada Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AMN Healthcare Services and Dalrada Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMN Healthcare Services 0 0 7 1 3.13 Dalrada Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus price target of $68.29, suggesting a potential upside of 1.93%. Given AMN Healthcare Services’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe AMN Healthcare Services is more favorable than Dalrada Financial.

Profitability

This table compares AMN Healthcare Services and Dalrada Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMN Healthcare Services 3.65% 21.06% 7.25% Dalrada Financial N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

AMN Healthcare Services has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dalrada Financial has a beta of 9.51, suggesting that its share price is 851% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMN Healthcare Services and Dalrada Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMN Healthcare Services $2.22 billion 1.42 $113.99 million $3.18 21.07 Dalrada Financial $70,000.00 97.81 $370,000.00 N/A N/A

AMN Healthcare Services has higher revenue and earnings than Dalrada Financial.

Summary

AMN Healthcare Services beats Dalrada Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands. It also provides allied staffing services, such as skilled nursing facilities, rehabilitation clinics, and retail and mail-order pharmacies under the Med Travelers and Club Staffing brands; physician permanent placement services to hospitals, healthcare facilities, and physician practice groups under the Merritt Hawkins brand, as well as physician executive leadership search services under the B.E. Smith brand; and executive and clinical leadership interim staffing, healthcare executive search, and advisory services. In addition, it offers managed services programs; vendor management systems, including ShiftWise and Medefis technologies; recruitment process outsourcing for permanent hiring needs; workforce optimization services comprising consulting, data analytics, predictive modeling, and SaaS-based scheduling technology under the Smart Square brand; medical coding, clinical documentation improvement, case management, clinical data registry, and auditing and advisory services; digital staffing services; flex pool management; and credentialing software solutions to clinicians and healthcare enterprises. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Dallas, Taxas.

About Dalrada Financial

Dalrada Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in the manufacturing, engineering, and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company offers low carbon and green energy solutions to original equipment manufacturer of deep-ultraviolet light sources. It also provides visual inspection by acetic acid kits that is used for pre-screen of cervical cancer. The company was formerly known as Imaging Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Dalrada Financial Corporation in April 2004. Dalrada Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.