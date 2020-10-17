HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of HeadHunter Group stock opened at $23.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. HeadHunter Group has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $27.62.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a return on equity of 94.54% and a net margin of 20.66%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HeadHunter Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About HeadHunter Group

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

