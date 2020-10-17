Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.56-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.46. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.34 EPS.

Shares of HPE opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -474.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 27th. 140166 reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.24.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.