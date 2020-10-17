Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.30-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.32. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.56-1.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -474.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

