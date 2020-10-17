Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.30-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.32. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.30-1.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. 140166 reiterated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -474.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

