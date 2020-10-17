Highcroft Investments plc (HCFT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 21 on November 6th

Highcroft Investments plc (LON:HCFT) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:HCFT opened at GBX 652.10 ($8.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $34.93 million and a PE ratio of -12.81. Highcroft Investments has a 52 week low of GBX 605 ($7.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 957.45 ($12.51). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 682.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 688.16.

Highcroft Investments Company Profile

Highcroft Investments PLC is a Real Estate Investment Trust with a premium listing on the main market of the London Stock Exchange (Stock Code: HCFT). The group owns a portfolio of commercial properties based in England and Wales. Highcroft aims to deliver sustainable income and capital growth for its shareholders through accretive asset management initiatives and the recycling of capital.

