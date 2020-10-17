HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,338 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in HP were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 106.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 42.9% during the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Cowen raised their target price on HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BofA Securities lifted their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.14.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $919,399.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,286.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $19.60 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.25.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 237.44% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

