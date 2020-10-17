Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$9.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price boosted by Eight Capital from C$6.00 to C$9.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised Hudbay Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.60.

TSE HBM opened at C$6.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.79 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.11. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$1.66 and a 12 month high of C$6.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of -3.91.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The mining company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.30) by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$289.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$237.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.1025467 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.29%.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

