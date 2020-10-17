Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate company focused on owning, operating and acquiring office properties and media and entertainment properties in select growth markets primarily in Northern and Southern California. These markets include Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the East Bay. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $25.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.06.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $198.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 2.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.26%.

In related news, Director Barry Alan Porter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.09 per share, for a total transaction of $115,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,625.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,233,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 21.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,346,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,106 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 106.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,951,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,070 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,921,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,333,000 after purchasing an additional 890,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 34.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,188,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,859,000 after purchasing an additional 813,709 shares during the last quarter.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

