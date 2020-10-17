Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on HUN. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $24.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $12.23 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.90.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. Huntsman had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Huntsman during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 724.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.