I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Sells $616,684.75 in Stock

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 18,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $616,684.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

I-Mab stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $46.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:BDTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that I-Mab will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BDTX shares. BidaskClub raised shares of I-Mab from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

I-Mab Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for cancer treatment. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

