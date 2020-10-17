i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “i3 Verticals, Inc. provides payment and software solutions. The Company offers electronic payment services to education, non-profit, public sector, property management and health care industries. i3 Verticals, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

IIIV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Raymond James raised shares of i3 Verticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of i3 Verticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.33.

Shares of i3 Verticals stock opened at $25.02 on Wednesday. i3 Verticals has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $37.85. The company has a market cap of $687.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -500.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.92.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.10. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 45.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. The company offers payment processing services, including merchant onboarding, risk and underwriting, authorization, settlement, chargeback processing, and other merchant support.

