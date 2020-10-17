Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Given New C$25.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INE. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.61.

Shares of INE stock opened at C$26.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64. Innergex Renewable Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$13.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 402.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.80.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$150.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$152.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -114.83%.

In other Innergex Renewable Energy news, Director Ross J. Beaty sold 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.70, for a total transaction of C$23,870,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,349,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$29,280,395.90.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

