Insider Buying: Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) Major Shareholder Purchases $385,464,527.25 in Stock

Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) major shareholder Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc purchased 21,237,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $385,464,527.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Akcea Therapeutics stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. Akcea Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $21.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.65 and a beta of 1.45.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Akcea Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.94% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akcea Therapeutics Inc will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Akcea Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Akcea Therapeutics from $26.00 to $18.15 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Akcea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Akcea Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKCA. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 416.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 362.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 307.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the period. 19.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

