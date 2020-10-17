Insider Buying: fuboTV Inc. (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Chairman Acquires $2,000,000.00 in Stock

fuboTV Inc. (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $569.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.20. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.17 million during the quarter.

About fuboTV

Facebank Group, Inc, doing business as fuboTV, focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, food, travel, home and design, and entertainment through fuboTV in Europe and the United States. The company was formerly known as Pulse Evolution Group, Inc and changed its name to Facebank Group, Inc in September 2019.

