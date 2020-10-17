Insider Buying: Healthcare Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCO) Major Shareholder Buys $1,724,260.00 in Stock

Healthcare Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCO) major shareholder Alyeska Investment Group, L.P. bought 172,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,724,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,086,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,862,130. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

HCCO stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Healthcare Merger Corp. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $12.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Healthcare Merger stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:HCCO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 231,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000. Healthcare Merger makes up about 1.0% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 2.82% of Healthcare Merger as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Healthcare Merger

Healthcare Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

