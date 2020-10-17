Insider Buying: Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) (TSE:QTRH) Insider Acquires 35,000 Shares of Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 35,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,098.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 186,900 shares in the company, valued at C$395,685.99.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 23,100 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,487.83.

On Monday, October 5th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 50,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,810.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 18,900 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,776.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 40,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,000.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 31,800 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$57,558.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 31,100 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,445.08.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 30,700 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,263.89.

On Monday, September 21st, Quarterhill Inc. bought 3,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,514.90.

On Friday, September 18th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$91,815.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 39,500 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$72,680.00.

Shares of TSE:QTRH opened at C$2.35 on Friday. Quarterhill Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.30 and a 12-month high of C$2.29. The stock has a market cap of $273.02 million and a PE ratio of 11.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QTRH. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$2.40 to C$2.80 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

About Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO)

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

