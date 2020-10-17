Insider Selling: 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Sells $630,420.00 in Stock

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $630,420.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,961 shares in the company, valued at $238,989.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $30.53 on Friday. 1life Healthcare Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of -10.75.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. State Street Corp bought a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $5,689,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $595,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $228,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

About 1life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

