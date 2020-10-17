Insider Selling: Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Director Sells $992,250.00 in Stock

Brookfield Business Partners LP (NYSE:BBU) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $992,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $1,029,362.20.

On Thursday, October 8th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,694.76.

BBU opened at $32.73 on Friday. Brookfield Business Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.61.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($1.53). Brookfield Business Partners had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners LP will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 16.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 282,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after purchasing an additional 39,597 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 35.3% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 32,699 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 62.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 18.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 419,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,660,000 after purchasing an additional 66,297 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 6,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

