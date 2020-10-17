Insider Selling: GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Sells 136,002 Shares of Stock

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 136,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $1,003,694.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 139,103 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $1,029,362.20.

On Monday, October 12th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 135,000 shares of GrafTech International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $992,250.00.

Shares of EAF opened at $7.09 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.25. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.85.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.19. GrafTech International had a net margin of 39.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.65%. The firm had revenue of $280.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAF. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in GrafTech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 817,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 347.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 421,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in GrafTech International by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 45,395 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

