Insider Selling: Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Insider Sells $11,750,400.00 in Stock

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) insider Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $11,750,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 721,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,596,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ari Bousbib also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iqvia alerts:

On Tuesday, September 15th, Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of Iqvia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $7,573,708.80.

On Friday, August 14th, Ari Bousbib sold 69,120 shares of Iqvia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.66, for a total transaction of $11,173,939.20.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of Iqvia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $7,372,800.00.

IQV stock opened at $164.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.66. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $171.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQV. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Iqvia in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.89.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.