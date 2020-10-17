Insider Selling: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Sells $662,109.06 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 39,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $662,109.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,199 shares in the company, valued at $728,335.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher Brett Primiano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

On Tuesday, September 8th, Christopher Brett Primiano sold 10,054 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $150,608.92.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $15.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.11. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 6.25 and a current ratio of 6.29.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 186.76% and a negative net margin of 228.44%. The business had revenue of $33.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,564,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,501,000 after purchasing an additional 315,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 51.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,790,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,852,000 after purchasing an additional 951,061 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 108.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,000,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,827 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,398,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,868,000 after purchasing an additional 40,016 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wedbush upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $18.99 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.