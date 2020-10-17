Insider Selling: Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) CEO Sells $3,167,714.00 in Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 150,700 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $3,167,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,329.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

KNSA opened at $18.41 on Friday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of -0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day moving average is $19.58.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KNSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2,190.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.04% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

