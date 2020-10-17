Insider Selling: Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Sells $4,802,200.00 in Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.11, for a total value of $4,802,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $237.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Masimo had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Masimo’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Masimo from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Masimo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masimo by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,045,926,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $262,449,000 after purchasing an additional 77,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,233,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $218,500,000 after acquiring an additional 41,833 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Masimo by 161.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 627,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 387,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Masimo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,514 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,403,000 after purchasing an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

