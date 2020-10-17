Insider Selling: Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) COO Sells $760,000.00 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) COO Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,557 shares in the company, valued at $249,166. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elizabeth Crain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Elizabeth Crain sold 15,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Elizabeth Crain sold 35,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $1,244,950.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Elizabeth Crain sold 5,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $170,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Elizabeth Crain sold 20,000 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $648,600.00.

MC stock opened at $38.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.40. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $41.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.84.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.57 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 27.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $29.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $73,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 95.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

