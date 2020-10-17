Insider Selling: Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO Sells $7,333,200.00 in Stock

Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total transaction of $7,333,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,793,484.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

OKTA opened at $243.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.39 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Okta Inc has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $251.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $236.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

