Insider Selling: ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) COO Sells $2,466,928.65 in Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) COO William A. Schromm sold 95,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $2,466,928.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 593,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,378.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $26.07 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.17 and a 12-month high of $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -651.59, a P/E/G ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 23.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.98.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

