Insider Selling: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Sells $4,626,300.00 in Stock

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $4,626,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,626,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 12th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total transaction of $4,689,300.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $4,573,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 6th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $4,580,100.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $4,546,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 29th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,305,000.00.

On Thursday, September 17th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $3,847,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 15th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total transaction of $3,897,600.00.

On Thursday, September 10th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 80,963 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $2,891,188.73.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $3,003,273.00.

On Thursday, September 3rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $3,155,425.00.

Shares of PINS opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.06 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75. Pinterest has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $45.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.94 and its 200-day moving average is $27.18.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 3.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pinterest by 148.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pinterest by 6.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 392,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 23,420 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest during the first quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Pinterest by 71.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 921,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,228,000 after acquiring an additional 384,699 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

