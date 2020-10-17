Insider Selling: Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Director Sells 185,000 Shares of Stock

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) Director Scott Dietzen sold 185,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $3,331,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,296,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Scott Dietzen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 23rd, Scott Dietzen sold 9,454 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $170,172.00.

On Tuesday, July 21st, Scott Dietzen sold 166,595 shares of Pure Storage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $3,002,041.90.

PSTG stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.12. Pure Storage Inc has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 1.47.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $403.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.27 million. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pure Storage Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Pure Storage by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,892,000 after acquiring an additional 117,354 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Pure Storage by 31.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 766,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after buying an additional 181,752 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Pure Storage by 2.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,653,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,987,000 after buying an additional 68,985 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Pure Storage by 8.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,365,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,790,000 after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack and Artificial Intelligence Ready Infrastructure converged infrastructure solutions.

