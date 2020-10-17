Insider Selling: RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) CEO Sells $801,000.00 in Stock

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) CEO Brian Russell Wong sold 20,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $801,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,887,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Brian Russell Wong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Brian Russell Wong purchased 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.06 per share, for a total transaction of $60,120.00.

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RAPT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.86.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 617.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 537.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

