Insider Selling: RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) CEO Sells $6,030,484.46 in Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $6,030,484.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,118,687.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

RPM opened at $89.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.47. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $90.84.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.23. RPM International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RPM shares. Bank of America raised their target price on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter worth $245,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 52.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in RPM International by 15.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in RPM International in the third quarter worth $356,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

