Insider Selling: salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells $3,965,850.00 in Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total value of $3,965,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.72, for a total transaction of $3,955,800.00.

On Monday, October 12th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.70, for a total transaction of $4,015,500.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.13, for a total transaction of $3,871,950.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $3,765,600.00.

On Friday, October 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.13, for a total transaction of $3,751,950.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.54, for a total transaction of $3,773,100.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.13, for a total value of $3,691,950.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.34, for a total value of $3,605,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $3,620,400.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.38, for a total value of $3,620,700.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $258.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $254.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.28 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.27.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the second quarter valued at $264,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in salesforce.com by 127.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,277,592 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $420,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,882 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $228,008,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $26,906,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

