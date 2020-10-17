Insider Selling: ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Insider Sells 1,563 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.55, for a total value of $802,678.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,603 shares in the company, valued at $15,202,620.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Monday, September 14th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.42, for a total value of $705,118.04.

On Monday, August 10th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.44, for a total value of $671,055.96.

NYSE:NOW opened at $524.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.20. The stock has a market cap of $100.67 billion, a PE ratio of 142.63, a P/E/G ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 1.27. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $213.99 and a 52 week high of $530.73.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on NOW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $486.00 to $581.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. OTR Global cut ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.42.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.0% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Precept Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Precept Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 126.3% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 24,370 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Featured Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.