Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Major Shareholder Sells $107,167,000.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,550,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $107,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Long Opportunitie Tiger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Wednesday, October 7th, Global Long Opportunitie Tiger sold 1,250,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $99,712,500.00.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $62.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $82.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,232.77 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $51.50 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sunrun by 63.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 324,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $475,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 8.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after buying an additional 42,236 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,255,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $143,087,000 after purchasing an additional 932,991 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.