Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) SVP Sells 9,214 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) SVP John Mcfarland sold 9,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $764,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Mcfarland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 21st, John Mcfarland sold 3,000 shares of Synaptics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00.

SYNA stock opened at $80.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.29.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.38 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 21.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth approximately $14,660,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 83.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,424,000 after purchasing an additional 203,948 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 24.3% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 776,149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,662,000 after purchasing an additional 151,495 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 440.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,214,000 after purchasing an additional 111,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,397,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,394,000 after purchasing an additional 101,754 shares in the last quarter.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

