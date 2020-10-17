Insider Selling: SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Sells $682,824.00 in Stock

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.44, for a total value of $682,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

SNX stock opened at $148.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.54. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $156.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.70 and a 200-day moving average of $112.12.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 4th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 4,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in SYNNEX by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNX. Cross Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

