Insider Selling: Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Treasury Metals Inc (TSE:TML) Senior Officer Greg Ferron sold 20,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.44, for a total value of C$28,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 289,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$416,446.56.

Greg Ferron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 7th, Greg Ferron sold 10,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$13,700.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Greg Ferron sold 30,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.37, for a total value of C$41,100.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Greg Ferron sold 10,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total value of C$13,500.00.

On Monday, September 21st, Greg Ferron sold 8,600 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$11,696.00.

On Friday, September 18th, Greg Ferron sold 25,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total value of C$36,250.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Greg Ferron sold 35,000 shares of Treasury Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.49, for a total value of C$52,150.00.

TML stock opened at C$1.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. Treasury Metals Inc has a 1-year low of C$0.45 and a 1-year high of C$1.98. The stock has a market cap of $153.02 million and a P/E ratio of -9.10.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Treasury Metals Inc will post 0.6399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial cut their price objective on Treasury Metals from C$2.10 to C$2.05 in a research report on Friday, August 28th.

About Treasury Metals

Treasury Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath Gold Project comprising 126 contiguous unpatented mining claims and 23 patented land parcels, as well as 3 mining leases covering approximately 5,049 hectares located near the city of Dryden in north western Ontario.

