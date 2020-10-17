Insider Selling: Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Insider Sells $4,319,627.40 in Stock

Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) insider Julia J. Brown sold 21,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $4,319,627.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ OLED opened at $190.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $105.11 and a 12-month high of $222.20.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Universal Display had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 27.70%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth $252,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth $215,000. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 28.7% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth $8,653,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the third quarter worth $141,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $156.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

