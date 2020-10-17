Insider Selling: WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) (ASX:WAX) Insider Sells A$857,525.82 in Stock

WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) (ASX:WAX) insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 561,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.53 ($1.09), for a total transaction of A$857,525.82 ($612,518.45).

Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) alerts:

On Wednesday, October 7th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 327,419 shares of WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.53 ($1.09), for a total transaction of A$501,605.91 ($358,289.93).

On Monday, October 5th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 198,392 shares of WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.53 ($1.09), for a total transaction of A$303,142.98 ($216,530.70).

On Thursday, October 1st, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 252,784 shares of WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$1.52 ($1.09), for a total transaction of A$383,978.90 ($274,270.64).

On Monday, September 28th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 176,662 shares of WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.51 ($1.08), for a total transaction of A$266,759.62 ($190,542.59).

On Wednesday, September 9th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 136,087 shares of WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.42 ($1.02), for a total transaction of A$193,515.71 ($138,225.51).

On Friday, September 4th, Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson sold 233,809 shares of WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.44 ($1.03), for a total transaction of A$336,918.77 ($240,656.26).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$1.33.

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -243.90%.

WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) Company Profile

WAM Research Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It makes its investments in companies primarily engaged in the industrial sector. The fund invests in value and growth stocks of small to medium-cap companies.

Featured Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WAM Research Limited (WAX.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.