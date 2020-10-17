Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) had its price target lifted by Truist from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NSP. ValuEngine cut shares of Insperity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Insperity from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $73.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.30 and its 200-day moving average is $58.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.60. Insperity has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $107.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 741.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insperity will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $44,603.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,330,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $212,490.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,680.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,283 shares of company stock worth $6,107,871 over the last 90 days. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Insperity by 788.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Insperity by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Insperity by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

