Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,578 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 15.5% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 4,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at $200,000. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000.

GLD opened at $178.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

