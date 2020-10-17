Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) Short Interest Up 43.4% in September

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 216,400 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the September 15th total of 150,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ IIIN opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.96. Insteel Industries has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.48 million, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.20. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $121.96 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $25,463.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,429.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIN. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter valued at $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 13.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 40.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 24.3% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 10.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

