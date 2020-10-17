Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Raised by Allred Capital Management LLC

Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,298 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.1% of Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,439 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 14,327 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 45,446 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.24.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $230.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.53. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

