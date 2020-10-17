Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intertek Group plc provides assurance, testing, inspection and certification solutions. It serves laboratories and offices. Intertek Group plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Intertek Group stock opened at $79.10 on Friday. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $46.63 and a twelve month high of $80.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.406 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

