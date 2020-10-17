Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IKTSY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intertek Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Intertek Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Intertek Group stock opened at $79.10 on Tuesday. Intertek Group has a 12-month low of $46.63 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.33.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be issued a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

